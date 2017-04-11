App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Travel Café
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessWire-news
Apr 10, 2017 09:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

India, China troops hold border meeting along LAC in Ladakh

India, China troops hold border meeting along LAC in Ladakh

Indian and Chinese troops today held Border Personnel Meetings (BPMs) on the occasion of 'Harvest Festival' along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Ceremonial BPMs on the occasion of 'Harvest Festival' were conducted on April 10, 2017 at Indian BPM hut in Chushul and at Indian Meeting Point Hut at Daulat Beg Oldi (DBO) in Eastern Ladakh," a defence spokesman said.

He said the Indian delegations were led by Major General Savneet Singh in Chushul and by Maj Deepak Tiwari in DBO.

The Chinese delegations were led by Senior Colonel Xhang Jun Yong in Chushul and by Lieutenant Colonel Duan Yu Gang in DBO, he said.

The ceremonial BPMs were marked by saluting the national flags by both the delegations, he said adding that this was followed by the ceremonial address by both delegation leaders.

Thereafter a programme showcasing vibrant Indian culture was organised, he said.

"Both the delegations interacted in a friendly and cordial environment. The delegations parted amid bonds of friendship and commitment towards enhancing the existing cordial relations and maintaining peace along the LAC," the spokesman said.

tags #border personnel meetings #BPM #Daulat Beg Oldi #DBO #harvest festival #Indian Meeting Point Hut #Jammu and Kashmir #LAC #Ladakh #Lieutenant Colonel Duan Yu Gang #Line of Actual Control #Maj Deepak Tiwari #Major General Savneet Singh #Senior Colonel Xhang Jun Yong

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.