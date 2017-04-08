App
Apr 08, 2017 12:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

I-T searches reveal Rs 89 cr channeled for RK Nagar bypoll

The Income Tax searches held at the premises of an associate of Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabaskar has revealed routing of Rs 89 crore for "distribution to voters" in RK Nagar assembly constituency which goes to bypoll on April 12.

I-T searches reveal Rs 89 cr channeled for RK Nagar bypoll

The Income Tax searches held at the premises of an associate of Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabaskar has revealed routing of Rs 89 crore for "distribution to voters" in RK Nagar assembly constituency which goes to bypoll on April 12.

According to sources, documents seized during searches at the premises of an accountant of the Minister showed details of Rs 89 crore and the money being channeled to RK Nagar through party functionaries.

The amount was channeled through many party functionaries for distribution to voters, the sources told PTI.

"We even found the names of some partymen who are also Ministers," an official said, adding, copies of voters list with entries like which voter should be paid what was recovered during searches at the MLA hostel premises.

Meanwhile, searches that began yesterday has ended in most of the total 50 locations.

Tasks like recording of statements however continues, they said.

