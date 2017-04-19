App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessWire news
Apr 18, 2017 09:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

Hindi may be made compulsory till class X in CBSE schools, KVs

Students of schools affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Kendriya Vidyalyas may have to compulsorily study Hindi till class X with recommendations of a Parliamentary panel in this regard getting the President's nod.

The HRD Ministry has also been instructed to form a policy in consultation with the state governments to make the language compulsory.

"The HRD Ministry should make serious efforts to make Hindi language compulsory in curriculum. As a first step, Hindi should be made a compulsory subject up to standard X in all schools of CBSE and Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan," the Presidential order said.

"The Centre should form a policy in consultation with state governments," it added.

The recommendations were made in the ninth report of the Committee of Parliament on Official Language.

CBSE had last year recommended a three-language formula – English and any two Indian languages – to be expanded to classes IX and X.

However, the HRD Ministry is yet to take a call on the suggestion.

