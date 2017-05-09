App
May 09, 2017 08:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

GST enrolment to restart in a few weeks: FinMin

The process to enrol taxpayers on the Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN) portal, which was suspended on April 30, will start again in a few weeks, the revenue department said today.

More than 60 lakh taxpayers enrolled on the GST portal between November 8, 2016 and April 30, 2017.

The enrolment process closed with effect from May 1 and the data of all those signed the enrolment form would be migrated to the new GST system. The portal said the enrolment window will reopen at a later date for taxpayers who could not enrol themselves as well as for those who enrolled but did not sign the enrolment form. "The GST enrolment process on GSTN portal has been temporarily suspended and would begin in a few weeks," the revenue department, which comes under the finance ministry, said in a tweet. Meanwhile, the department is running GST awareness campaigns across the country. The GST, which will subsume most of the indirect taxes, is scheduled to be implemented from July 1.

