App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented by Motilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
DHFL
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • LIC Housing Finance
  • DHFL
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessWire News
Jan 20, 2018 11:35 AM IST | Source: PTI

GST, demonetisation not the only achievements of our govt: Modi

Modi said the discussions on Goods and Services Tax (GST) began during the first NDA government led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee, but the UPA regime could not address the concerns raised by different states

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said GST and demonetisation are not the only achievements of his government and there are many others like financial inclusion, toilet construction and electrification that can be talked about for days together.

On expectations of a populist budget being in the offing ahead of the next general elections, Modi said the only focus of his government is "development, development and development, whether it is the first or the last budget and whether there are elections or not".

"Sabka saath, sabka vikas (development for everyone) is my mantra" and whatever is required for that, his government has been doing and will do, the Prime Minister said.

Modi said the discussions on Goods and Services Tax (GST) began during the first NDA government led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee, but the UPA regime could not address the concerns raised by different states.

related news

"I raised issues about Gujarat as the state's chief minister at that time, but the central government did not listen to it. Similar issues were raised by Tamil Nadu and even Maharashtra ruled by Congress at that time," he said in an interview to Zee News channel.

Replying to a query on big decisions like GST and demonetisation, the prime minister said these are not the only achievements of his government and there has been significant work in different areas.

"If you consider only these two things (GST and demonetisation) as my government's work, it will be a big injustice to me," he said.

He listed bringing unbanked people into the banking network, construction of toilets in over four lakh schools, cooking gas connections to three crore families, electrification of left-out villages, ramping up of urea supply, low-cost insurance for poor, LED bulbs to save power bills and environment as the other areas his government has focused on.

"I am only talking about work done on the economic front. I can list so many things that Zee News will have to run my interview for the entire week," Modi said.

To a question on job creation, he said just in the formal economy, 70 lakh people have enrolled in the provident fund scheme and 10 crore people have taken loans under the collateral-free Mudra Yojana, while a large number of jobs are also being created elsewhere.

tags ##OpIndia #India #Narendra Modi

most popular

Time to invest in value picks? 20 stocks trading below 5-yr PE rose up to 4000%

Time to invest in value picks? 20 stocks trading below 5-yr PE rose up to 4000%

HDFC Bank Q3 profit rises 20%; loan growth strong, but has asset quality hiccups

HDFC Bank Q3 profit rises 20%; loan growth strong, but has asset quality hiccups

Yes Bank – strong liability to support growth

Yes Bank – strong liability to support growth

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.