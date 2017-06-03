Govt should avoid mistakes of earlier loan-waiver scheme: MP

BJP nominated Rajya Sabha member from Maharashtra Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati today said the state government should avoid mistakes of previous loan-waiver scheme, which had failed to benefit the farmers.

"The previous loan waiver package offered by the then government had benefitted cooperative banks and some politicians from the then ruling front.

"Funds disbursed under the loan waiver were siphoned off by some politicians. Hence, the benefits of so called loan waiver package were not passed on to the farmers.

"The current government should be careful while providing such financial assistance to indebted farmers," Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati told PTI today.

Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati was nominated to Rajya Sabha in June 2016 from president's quota.

He said, "There are some needy farmers, who feel that loan waiver is the solution to their problem. In such a situation, the state government can borrow some amount and issue a loan waiver."

When asked about state government's move to raise funds for Shivaji memorial in Arabian sea through loans and borrowings, Sambhajiraje said, "Two things need not be confused. Farmers loan waiver is a short term measure. Though measures like Jalyukta Shivar are long terms and benefitting farmers for sure.

"And Shivaji was the king of people, hence people want his memorial as well as loan waiver.