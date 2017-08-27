Govt rules out having a relook at reservation system

App
Aug 23, 2017 08:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

The government today ruled out having a relook at the reservation system in the country.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley also ruled out sub- categorisation of scheduled castes on the lines of OBCs.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat had in September, 2015 pitched for a review of the reservation policy, contending it has been used for political ends and suggested setting up of an apolitical committee to examine who needs the facility and for how long.

"Neither there is any proposal before the government, nor would there be a proposal (before it in the future)," Jaitley told a press conference on cabinet decisions.

He was asked whether the government will review the reservation system as proposed by Bhagwat.

Jaitley gave a similar reply when asked whether the scheduled castes will be sub categorised on the lines of OBCs.

The union cabinet today approved setting up of a commission to examine sub categorisation of OBCs which would help in equitable distribution of benefits among the communities.

