Apr 10, 2017 04:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt builds 22 km national highways per day last fiscal

"The rate of construction of NHs during the last two financial year 2015-16 and 2016-17 was 16 km a day and 22 km per day, respectively," Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways Mansukh Lal Mandavia told the Rajya Sabha in a written reply.

Govt builds 22 km national highways per day last fiscal

The country saw construction of 22 km of national highways (NHs) per day last fiscal against the target of 41 km a day, Parliament was informed today.

"The rate of construction of NHs during the last two financial year 2015-16 and 2016-17 was 16 km a day and 22 km per day, respectively," Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways Mansukh Lal Mandavia told the Rajya Sabha in a written reply.

The ministry had set an ambitious target of 15,000 km which comes out to be 41 km per day for construction of NHs during 2016-17, he said.

He said 16,036 km of road construction, including 4,335 km by NHAI, has been awarded during the last fiscal.

"Seventy-eight works in a length of 4,344 km amounting to about Rs 51,737 crore and 76 works in a length of 4,335 km amounting to about Rs 70,000 crore have been awarded in 2015-16 and 2016-17, respectively," he said.

