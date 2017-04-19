App
Apr 18, 2017 09:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

Good demand for cloud-based IT solutions

With year on year growth of 30 percent, Microsoft India is seeing a good demand for cloud-based IT solutions from Small and Medium Businesses (SMB) in the country, a top company official said today.

The reason for the demand was the migration of large number of manufacturing sector to the cloud solutions from the traditional IT infrastructure models, the company Lead, SMB Business, Manish Sharma told reporters here.

The company was adding 10,000 new customers every year in SMB space and not taken into account small and micro sector and as against the double digit growth of SMBs, the company was witnessing 30 percent growth every year, he said.

The western region was contributing to the growth, closely followed by Southern Region, he said.

Sharma, here to showcase Microsoft’s cloud-based technologies to SMBs in the city, said that the IT spend by SMBs is projected to touch 18 billion dollars a year in 2018.

Out of the nearly 51 million SMBs in the country, about 10 million are already connected either through regular internet or smartphones, he said.

