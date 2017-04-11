Gold worth Rs 8.34 lakh recovered at Jaipur airport
The total recovery from two passengers is of 312 gram gold with a value of Rs 8.34 lakh.
Customs officials have recovered gold worth over Rs 8 lakh from two passengers at the international airport here.
Faizuddin, a resident of Delhi, and Mohammad Muzammil of Lucknow, arrived here in a flight from Dubai.
They had gold biscuits hidden in their rectum and were caught during checking through hand-held metal detector, a customs official said.
Each gold biscuit weighed 156 gram.
"The total recovery from both the passengers is of 312 gram gold with a value of Rs 8.34 lakh. They have been detained for questioning and the gold, which was being carried by them illegally, will be seized," the officer said.No arrest was made.