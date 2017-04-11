Gold worth Rs 8.34 lakh recovered at Jaipur airport

Customs officials have recovered gold worth over Rs 8 lakh from two passengers at the international airport here.

Faizuddin, a resident of Delhi, and Mohammad Muzammil of Lucknow, arrived here in a flight from Dubai.

They had gold biscuits hidden in their rectum and were caught during checking through hand-held metal detector, a customs official said.

Each gold biscuit weighed 156 gram.

"The total recovery from both the passengers is of 312 gram gold with a value of Rs 8.34 lakh. They have been detained for questioning and the gold, which was being carried by them illegally, will be seized," the officer said.

No arrest was made.