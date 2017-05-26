App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessWire News
May 26, 2017 10:21 AM IST | Source: PTI

Glenmark gets USFDA nod for generic blood pressure medicine

The approval granted by the US Food and Drug Administration to Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc is for multiple strengths of 5 mg, 20 mg and 40 mg, the company said in a statement.

Glenmark gets USFDA nod for generic blood pressure medicine

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals today said it has received final approval from the US health regulator for its generic version Olmesartan Medoxomil Tablets, used in treatment of high blood pressure.

The approval granted by the US Food and Drug Administration to Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc is for multiple strengths of 5 mg, 20 mg and 40 mg, the company said in a statement.

These are generic equivalent of Benicar Tablets of Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.

Glenmark's Olmesartan Medoxomil tablets will be manufactured by the company's manufacturing facility located in Goa, India, it added.

Citing IMS Health sales data for the 12-month period ended March 2017, the company said Benicar achieved annual sales of about USD 950 million.

Glenmark's current portfolio consists of 115 products authorised for distribution in the US market and approximately 69 ANDA's (Abbreviated New Drug Application) pending approval with the USFDA.

Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals were trading 2.17 per cent up at Rs 625.20 on BSE.

tags #Business #Glenmark Pharmaceuticals #Olmesartan Medoxomil Tablets #USFDA

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.