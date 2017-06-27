Glenmark gets USFDA nod for generic anti-inflammatory drug

App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessWire News
Jun 27, 2017 01:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has received final approval from the US health regulator for its generic version of anti-inflammatory drug Indomethacin tablets.

The approval granted to Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Incorporated by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) is for Indomethacin extended-release capsules of 75 mg strength, the company said in a statement today.

It is the generic equivalent of Indocin SR Extended- Release capsules, 75 mg of Iroko Pharmaceuticals Limited Liability Company, the company added.

Citing IMS Health sales data for the 12-month period ending April 2017, the company said Indocin SR Extended- Release capsules had annual sales of approximately USD 6.3 million.

Glenmark's current portfolio consists of 118 products authorized for distribution in the US and 67 ANDA's pending approval with the USFDA.

Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals were trading 0.03 per cent higher at Rs 627.65 apiece on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
