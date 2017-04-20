Give details of appeal process in Jadhav case: India to Pak

India has officially sought from Pakistan details of the trial proceedings against Kulbhushan Jadhav as well as the appeal process in the case, the External Affairs Ministry said today.

Ministry Spokesperson Gopal Baglay said India has asked for consular access to Jadhav for the 15th time.

Pakistan is yet to heed to India's request for consular access to Jadhav who has been given death penalty by a Pakistani military court on charges of spying.

India awaits formal response from Pakistan to its two demands - consular access and details of the trial proceedings against Jadhav, said Baglay.

"We don't know anything about Jadhav's location or condition in Pakistan," he said, adding it is a matter of concern for India.

Yesterday, India had summoned the Pakistan deputy high commissioner here in connection with Jadhav's death sentence and made a fresh demand for consular access to the retired Indian Navy officer.

Earlier this week, Pakistan Army had ruled out access to him.