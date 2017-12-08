App
Dec 07, 2017 10:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

German prosecutors probe BMW diesel cheating claims

It comes after environmental group DUH this week said tests carried out on a 2106 BMW 320d showed the car emitted higher harmful nitrogen oxide (NOx) levels on the road than in the lab, and well beyond legal limits.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

German prosecutors today said they have opened a preliminary inquiry into allegations that luxury carmaker BMW used a defeat device to cheat diesel emissions tests in at least one of its models.

It comes after environmental group DUH this week said tests carried out on a 2106 BMW 320d showed the car emitted higher harmful nitrogen oxide (NOx) levels on the road than in the lab, and well beyond legal limits.

"Investigators have begun a preliminary probe" into possible irregularities in BMW's emissions control systems, a spokeswoman from the Munich prosecutor's office told DPA news agency.

BMW has fiercely rejected the allegations, saying its vehicles had passed all regulatory tests and accusing DUH of subjecting the car to "atypical driving conditions".

DUH chief Juergen Resch told reporters on Tuesday there were "very strong indications" BMW had installed a cheating device in the tested model.

A preliminary investigation is used by prosecutors to determine if there is enough evidence to suggest a crime has been committed.

It is not on the same level as a formal investigation, according to DPA.

The German transport ministry has also said it will look into the allegations made by DUH.

The controversy marks the latest fallout from the "dieselgate" scandal that erupted when Volkswagen admitted in 2015 to using cheating software in 11 million diesel cars worldwide to dupe pollution tests.

Suspicions have since spread to other carmakers and cast a pall over Germany's vaunted auto industry, which produces around one in five vehicles sold worldwide.

Volkswagen is still grappling with the fallout from the scandal, which has so far cost the auto giant more than 25 billion euros (USD 30 billion) in fines, compensation and recalls.

