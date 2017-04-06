App
Apr 06, 2017 10:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

GE Power India bags Rs 237 crore order

GE Power India has bagged an order worth Rs 237.6 crore from GE Power AG for supply of 150 MW CFB boiler and electrostatic precipitator components.

"GE Power India Ltd has been awarded a contract worth approximately INR 2,376 million (i.e. approximately USD 35.4 million) by GE Power AG to supply 1 x 150 MW CFB Boiler and Electrostatic Precipitator Components," GE Power India said in a BSE filing today.

According to the statement, the company's scope of work consists of supply of CFB boiler components including steel structure, pressure parts, all auxiliaries, duct work, refractory, electrical and instrumentation, etc.

 

tags #boiler #Business #GE Power AG #GE Power India #News

