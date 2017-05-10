GE Energy Europe B V no longer promoter of GE T&D India

GE T&D India today said GE Energy Europe B V is no longer its promoter as the latter has sold it entire stake to GE Grid Alliance B V.

"We have been informed by GE Energy Europe B.V ('GEEE B.V') that on May 4, 2017, GEEE B V had sold its entire shareholding (5 shares) in GE T&D India Limited to another existing promoter, GE Grid Alliance B.V," the company said in a BSE filing today.

According to the statement, on account of this transaction, GEEE B V has ceased to hold any shares and accordingly has ceased to be a promoter of the company.

It further said that GEEE B V shall no longer be disclosed as a promoter in any disclosures made by the company in accordance with applicable laws in India and in the shareholding pattern of the company, on a going forward basis. PTI KKS .