Sep 10, 2017 05:32 PM IST | Source: PTI
Sep 10, 2017 05:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

Gang involved in making fake Aadhaar cards busted, 10 arrested

10 people have been arrested, including kingpin of the gang Saurabh Singh, from Kanpur. Singh was arrested on Saturday from World Bank Colony in Barra locality, an STF official said here.

Gang involved in making fake Aadhaar cards busted, 10 arrested

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) has claimed to have busted a gang allegedly involved in preparation of fake Aadhaar cards.

10 people have been arrested, including kingpin of the gang Saurabh Singh, from Kanpur. Singh was arrested on Saturday from World Bank Colony in Barra locality, an STF official said here.

The fingerprints and retina scans on the fake Aadhaar cards were of the members of the gang. They resorted to this method to complete the biometric parameters, he said.

During the raid, the STF seized papers with fake fingerprints, and finger and retina scanners.

The STF swung into action after the UIDAI deputy director lodged a police complaint in Lucknow, the official said.

The gang used to hack biometric security settings of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) through cloned fingerprints and tamper application client source for preparing the fake Aadhaar cards, he said.

