Sep 11, 2017 10:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

Former Congress MP Shyama Singh passes away

Singh (74), the wife of former Kerala governor Nikhil Kumar, died during treatment at a Delhi hospital in the early hours.

Congress leader and former Lok Sabha MP from Aurangabad in Bihar, Shyama Singh, died on Monday after a prolonged illness.

Singh (74), the wife of former Kerala governor Nikhil Kumar, died during treatment at a Delhi hospital in the early hours. She was also the daughter-in-law of former Bihar chief minister Satyendra Narayan Sinha.

Singh entered Parliament in 1999 from the Aurangabad Lok Sabha seat of Bihar. She was also the vice president of Bihar Congress.

Her father was an ICS officer while her mother Madhuri Singh was a former MP.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi has expressed deep condolences on the passing away of the senior party leader and conveyed her sympathies to her husband and her family.

"Singh served the people with immense dedication and her noteworthy contributions to the well-being of the people of Aurangabad shall be never be forgotten," Gandhi said in her message.

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi, who is away to the United States, also condoled her death.

"My condolences to the family of former Parliamentarian and senior Congress leader Smt Shyama Singh ji on her demise," he said on Twitter.

tags #Bihar #Congress #Current Affairs #India #Shyama Singh

