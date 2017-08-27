App
Aug 23, 2017 02:39 PM IST

Ford to recall over 37,000 SUVs in China over steering issue

The steering gear dust cover may become blocked after continuous low-speed driving in dusty conditions, which could lead to contaminants getting into the steering gear unit if the dust cover becomes damaged, the company said.

Ford to recall over 37,000 SUVs in China over steering issue

US auto major Ford will recall over 37,000 imported SUVs in China due to a fault in steerings, authorities said here today.

The steering gear dust cover may become blocked after continuous low-speed driving in dusty conditions, which could lead to contaminants getting into the steering gear unit if the dust cover becomes damaged, the company said.

Ford China has filed the plan to recall Explorer Sport Utility Vehicles (SUVs) manufactured between November 2012 and June 2016 with the General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine.

The Michigan-headquartered automaker will begin recalling the 37,734 vehicles from November 30, China's consumer quality authority said.

There could also be abnormal noise or a steering booster power decline when the wheel is turned, and in some cases the steering booster may fail to work, it said.

The company will check the dust covers on affected vehicles and replace faulty parts, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

