FIR against Google over search result on Narendra Modi

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessWire News
May 11, 2017 08:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

Superintendent of Police (City) Kamal Kishore today said the FIR was registered under various sections of the IT Act on a complaint of lawyer Nand Kishore.

An FIR has been lodged against Google under the I-T Act for an alleged derogatory search result in 2015 involving Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Superintendent of Police (City) Kamal Kishore today said the FIR was registered under various sections of the IT Act on a complaint of lawyer Nand Kishore.

When contacted, a Google spokesperson said, "We have not received any notice of this complaint and are unable to comment."

In the complaint lodged yesterday, Kishore said that while surfing national news on Google, he had come across a list that mentioned Modi in a derogatory manner.

He said it caused hurt to him and others.

