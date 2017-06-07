App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GEStepAhead
  • GrowMyMoney
  • Prosperity Hub
  • SME Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessWire News
Jun 07, 2017 03:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

Federal Bank plans Rs 4,000 cr fund raise from home & foreign market

The bank said it will seek approval of the shareholders for the fund raise plan at its forthcoming annual general meeting.

Federal Bank plans Rs 4,000 cr fund raise from home & foreign market

Private sector Federal Bank plans to raise up to Rs 4,000 crore by issuing various debt securities in tranches from domestic and overseas markets.

The bank said it will seek approval of the shareholders for the fund raise plan at its forthcoming annual general meeting.

The board of directors of the bank have approved the proposal and nod from the shareholders is pending.

The bank said it will seek shareholders' approval for "raising of funds by way of issuance of debt securities including but not limited to non-convertible debentures, tier II bonds, long term bonds (infrastructure and affordable housing), masala bonds, green bonds up to Rs 4,000 crore in Indian currency in one or more tranches in domestic/overseas market on private placement."

Stock of the bank was trading 2.17 per cent up at Rs 115.15 on BSE.

tags #Business #Federal Bank

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.