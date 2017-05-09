App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessWire News
May 09, 2017 08:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

EVMs can be tampered within 90 seconds: Kejriwal

During a day-long special sitting of the Delhi Assembly today, AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj put on a "live demonstration" on how electronic voting machines can be programmed to favour any political party.

EVMs can be tampered within 90 seconds: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today dared the Election Commission to provide an EVM to the AAP, claiming it can be tampered with in 90 seconds flat.

During a day-long special sitting of the Delhi Assembly today, AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj put on a "live demonstration" on how electronic voting machines can be programmed to favour any political party.

"He (Bhardwaj) showed how easy it is to hack EVMs and it is being done on a massive scale. It is dangerous for the democracy and the country, and people should raise their voice against it.

"The ECI can give us its machines, we will show how to hack it in 90 seconds by merely changing its motherboard," Kejriwal told reporters outside the assembly.

Bhardwaj claimed that a voting machine can be manipulated by simply feeding it with a "secret code".

The Election Commission, which maintains that EVMs cannot be programmed to favour any party, did not officially react. However, sources said the machine "did not" seem to be among the ones that are used during elections.

tags #AAP #Arvind Kejriwal #Election Commission #EVM #Politics

