Apr 19, 2017 06:15 PM IST | Source: PTI
EU says Brexit negotiations will start after British election
The European Union's "real political" negotiations on Britain's exit from the bloc will start after the snap British election in June, an EU spokesman said today.
The European Union's "real political" negotiations on Britain's exit from the bloc will start after the snap British election in June, an EU spokesman said today."The real political negotiations on article 50 with the UK will start after the elections foreseen for the 8th of June," European Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas told a press conference.