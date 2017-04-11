Apr 06, 2017 07:23 PM IST | Source: PTI
EU imposes anti-dumping duties on Chinese steel
The European Commission has imposed anti-dumping duties on steel products from China to stop them flooding Europe's struggling steel market.
The Commission said today that an investigation has confirmed that Chinese hot-rolled flat steel has been sold in Europe at dumping prices.The Chinese exports will now be taxed with duties ranging from 18.1 per cent to 35.9 per cent.