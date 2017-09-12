Ensure power to all villages by June 2018: Naveen Patnaik to officials

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday issued a direction to officials to provide electricity to all villages in Odisha by June, 2018, official sources said.

Patnaik issued this direction while reviewing progress in rural electrification activities in the state.

He directed to complete electrification in all the partially electrified village before June, 2018, said Odisha's energy minister PK Mallick.

Patnaik also told to provide electricity to all unelectrified villages by December 2017.

Of the total 47,677 villages in the state, 46,927 villages are officially electrified while remaining 750 villages yet to get the facility, sources said.

The central public sector undertakings like NTPC, PGCIL and state PSUs like OPTCL and OREDA have been entrusted with rural electrification works in the state.

Mallick said of the total 28,165 partially electrified villages, complete electrification has been done in 7856 villages while works remained to be completed in remaining 20,309 villages by June, 2018.