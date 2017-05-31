DU to hold free coaching classes for PG admission tests

App
May 30, 2017 11:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

The university plans to hold free classes for PG entrance examinations in five disciplines - English, Law, Mathematics, Physics and Zoology - for a duration of about two weeks, the university has said.

The Delhi University has invited applications for its free coaching classes for postgraduate admission tests for students of economically weaker sections.

The varsity plans to hold free classes for PG entrance examinations in five disciplines - English, Law, Mathematics, Physics and Zoology - for a duration of about two weeks, the university registrar said in a release.

The candidates will be provisionally admitted to the DU Pre-Entrance Summer School 2017 till they complete online registration for the PG entrance examination at the University of Delhi website.

The classes are likely to begin on June 7 for English and Law, and on June 9 for Mathematics, Physics and Zoology.

The classes will be held in the DU North Campus.
