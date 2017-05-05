Does not matter who joins which party, says Harsh Vardhan

With the BJP accusing the TMC of forcing a tribal couple, who hosted Amit Shah, to join the party, Union minister Harsh Vardhan today said in a country of 125 crore people, it did not matter who joined which party.

"In a country of 125 crore population, does it matter who is joining which party?" he told reporters on the sidelines of a programme at National Atlas and Thematic Mapping Organisation (NATMO) here.

The BJP leaders had been alleging since yesterday that members of the tribal family, who had hosted the party president for lunch during his visit to Naxalbari in north Bengal last month, were kidnapped and forced to join the TMC.

The ruling party in West Bengal, however, said that Raju and Geeta Mahali willingly joined the Mamata Banerjee's party. PTI SUS NN .