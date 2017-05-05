App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessWire news
May 05, 2017 10:17 AM IST | Source: PTI

Does not matter who joins which party, says Harsh Vardhan

With the BJP accusing the TMC of forcing a tribal couple, who hosted Amit Shah, to join the party, Union minister Harsh Vardhan today said in a country of 125 crore people, it did not matter who joined which party.

Does not matter who joins which party, says Harsh Vardhan

With the BJP accusing the TMC of forcing a tribal couple, who hosted Amit Shah, to join the party, Union minister Harsh Vardhan today said in a country of 125 crore people, it did not matter who joined which party.

"In a country of 125 crore population, does it matter who is joining which party?" he told reporters on the sidelines of a programme at National Atlas and Thematic Mapping Organisation (NATMO) here.

The BJP leaders had been alleging since yesterday that members of the tribal family, who had hosted the party president for lunch during his visit to Naxalbari in north Bengal last month, were kidnapped and forced to join the TMC.

The ruling party in West Bengal, however, said that Raju and Geeta Mahali willingly joined the Mamata Banerjee's party. PTI SUS NN .

tags #Business #Politics

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.