App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessWire news
Apr 19, 2017 07:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

Dhinakaran virtually questions need for lookout notice

AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran today virtually questioned the need for the lookout notice issued by the Delhi Police in a bribery case, saying how could he flee the country when his passport was "in court" for 20 years.

Dhinakaran virtually questions need for lookout notice

AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran today virtually questioned the need for the lookout notice issued by the Delhi Police in a bribery case, saying how could he flee the country when his passport was "in court" for 20 years.

"My passport is in court for 20 years. How can I escape from India," he told reporters here.

He was apparently referring to the pending FERA cases against him in a court here in connection with which he has surrendered his passport.

The Delhi Police issued the lookout notice against Dhinakaran in connection with the case registered against him for allegedly attempting to bribe an EC official to get the coveted 'two-leaves' symbol for his faction.

The "preventive" action comes in the wake of inputs that Dhinakaran was an NRI and could try to flee, police said.

The notice was issued at a time when Dhinakaran has been virtually ousted as Deputy General Secretary of the V K Sasikala faction of AIADMK following a revolt by senior ministers.

Earlier, the Delhi Crime Branch Police had arrested an alleged middleman, Sukesh Chandrashekhar, from a hotel in the national capital in connection with the bribery case.

Sukesh had claimed he had told Dhinakaran that he will get a favourable verdict from the Election Commission in the party symbol case.

tags #Business #Politics

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.