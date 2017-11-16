App
Nov 15, 2017 10:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

Dena Bank to offer cheapest home loan at 8.25%

State-owned lender Dena Bank today announced to offer home loan at 8.25 percent, leaving behind industry leader SBI in terms of the cheapest loan rate offered by any player.

 
 
State-owned lender Dena Bank today announced to offer home loan at 8.25 percent, leaving behind industry leader SBI in terms of the cheapest loan rate offered by any player.

The country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) in early November announced to give home loans at 8.3 percent, which was the lowest rate being offered by any bank so far.

Dena Bank's offer is a part of the retail loan carnival that begins tomorrow and stretches till the end of this calender year.

The 'Dena Retail Loan Carnival' will offer loans in the range of 8.25 percent - 9 percent from November 16, 2017 to December 31, 2017.

The bank said the carnival is being launched to promote housing and vehicle loans.

It will provide home loans up to Rs 75 lakh at 8.25 percent per annum and car loans at 9 percent per annum.

However, women borrowers will be offered car loans at 8.90 percent.

Dena Bank said it will not charge any processing or documentation fee on the loans that will be processed during the carnival.

Customers can contact any branch of Dena Bank for availing the loans, it said in a statement.

