Crude oil futures fall Rs 26 on weak global cues

Crude oil futures eased by Rs 26 to Rs 3,736 per barrel today as speculators reduced their positions amid a weakening trend overseas.

Profit-booking at existing levels too weighed on crude prices, analysts said.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for delivery in December was trading lower by Rs 26, or 0.69 per cent, to Rs 3,736 per barrel in 1,902 lots.

The oil for delivery in far-month January 2018 also fell by Rs 25, or 0.66 per cent, to Rs 3,749 per barrel in 43 lots.

The West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude lost 21 per cents, or 0.3 per cent, at USD 58.15, while Brent crude, the international benchmark, fell 22 cents, or 0.4 per cent to USD 63.51 a barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange.