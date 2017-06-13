App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessWire News
Jun 12, 2017 10:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

Creation Investments sells Equitas Holdings' shares for Rs 84 crore

According to the bulk deal data available with the BSE, Creation Investments Equitas Holdings LLC sold 50 lakh shares, amounting to 1.5 per cent stake of Equitas Holdings.

Creation Investments sells Equitas Holdings' shares for Rs 84 crore

Creation Investments Equitas Holdings LLC today offloaded 50 lakh shares of financial services provider Equitas Holdings for Rs 84.50 crore, through an open market transaction.

According to the bulk deal data available with the BSE, Creation Investments Equitas Holdings LLC sold 50 lakh shares, amounting to 1.5 per cent stake of Equitas Holdings.

The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 169 apiece, valuing the transaction at Rs 84.50 crore, data showed.

As of March quarter, Creation Investments Equitas Holdings LLC held 1.73 crore shares, amounting to 5.13 per cent stake, in Equitas Holdings.

According to the data, the shares were bought by Rimco India.

Shares of Equitas Holdings ended the day on the BSE at Rs 154.20 apiece, down 1.22 per cent from the previous close.

tags #BSE #Market news #markets

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.