Creation Investments sells Equitas Holdings' shares for Rs 84 crore

Creation Investments Equitas Holdings LLC today offloaded 50 lakh shares of financial services provider Equitas Holdings for Rs 84.50 crore, through an open market transaction.

According to the bulk deal data available with the BSE, Creation Investments Equitas Holdings LLC sold 50 lakh shares, amounting to 1.5 per cent stake of Equitas Holdings.

The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 169 apiece, valuing the transaction at Rs 84.50 crore, data showed.

As of March quarter, Creation Investments Equitas Holdings LLC held 1.73 crore shares, amounting to 5.13 per cent stake, in Equitas Holdings.

According to the data, the shares were bought by Rimco India.

Shares of Equitas Holdings ended the day on the BSE at Rs 154.20 apiece, down 1.22 per cent from the previous close.