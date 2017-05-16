App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessWire News
May 16, 2017 10:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

CNG costlier by 35 paisa, PNG by 81 paisa in Delhi

CNG price was today hiked by 35 paisa per kg in the national capital following increase in labour cost because of rise in minimum wages notified by the Delhi government.

CNG costlier by 35 paisa, PNG by 81 paisa in Delhi

CNG price was today hiked by 35 paisa per kg in the national capital following increase in labour cost because of rise in minimum wages notified by the Delhi government.

Announcing the revision in price, Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) said the consumer price of CNG in Delhi will be increased by 35 paisa per kg and by 40 paisa per kg in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad.

"The new consumer price of Rs 37.65 per kg in Delhi and Rs 43.15 per kg in Noida, Greater Noida & Ghaziabad would be effective from midnight tonight," the company said in a statement.

IGL said it will continue to offer a discount of Rs 1.50 per kg on the selling prices of CNG for filling between 12.30 am to 5.30 am at select outlets. Also, the rates of cooking gas piped to kitchens was hiked by 81 paisa per cubic meters.

"The price of domestic piped natural gas (PNG) in Delhi will increase from Rs 24.05 per scm to Rs 24.86 per scm and in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad will increase from Rs 25.56 per scm to Rs 26.37 per scm," it said.

IGL said that the increase in retail prices of CNG and PNG has been effected due to increase in operational expenses as a result of hike in minimum wages notified by the Delhi government recently.

tags #Business #Current Affairs #Economy

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.