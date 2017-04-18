App
Apr 17, 2017 10:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

China ready to work with US on Korean Peninsula issue

China said today that it was willing to work with "all parties" to achieve denuclearisation and stability on the Korean Peninsula, hours after US Vice President Mike Pence warned North Korea against pursuing its nuclear ambitions.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

"We are willing to work with all parties concerned to achieve denuclearisation and safeguard peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula," Lu Kang told a daily press briefing while responding to Pence's comments in Seoul.

"Just in the past two weeks, the world witnessed the strength and resolve of our new president in actions taken in Syria and Afghanistan," Pence told media referring to missile strikes in Syria for deadly chemical attack and Mother Of All Bombs dropped on an ISIS tunnel complex in Afghanistan.

"North Korea would do well not to test his resolve or the strength of the armed forces of the United States in this region," Pence said.

Lu said the situation in the Korean Peninsula was highly sensitive, complicated and high risk and all sides should avoid taking provocative actions that add fuel to fire.

Asked about US National Security Adviser H R McMaster's comments that North Korea should stop destabilising behaviour and stop developing nuclear weapons, Lu said "We have taken note of the remarks."

He said seeking a peaceful solution to the Korean Peninsula issue was a right step and meets interests of all related parties.

Dialogue and consultation is the only way to resolve the Korean Peninsula issue, Lu said, reaffirming China's stance.

China has put forward a "dual-track approach" and a "suspension for suspension" proposal to ease tensions on the peninsula and create conditions for peace talks, he said.

Pence visited the tense zone dividing North and South Korea and warned Pyongyang that after years of testing the US and South Korea with its nuclear ambitions, "the era of strategic patience is over.

