May 01, 2017 11:00 AM IST | Source: PTI

China is no longer a currency manipulator: Donald Trump

US president Donald Trump today suggested that China stopped manipulating its currency as soon as he came into office.

"…I did say I would call China, if they were, a currency manipulator, early in my tenure. And then I get there. Number one, as soon as I got elected, they stopped. They're not -- it's not going down anymore, their currency," Trump CBS’s 'Face The Nation'.

Trump insisted that the Chinese currency manipulation did stop after he became the President.

"They were doing it before. I mean, there was no question. I mean, they were absolute currency manipulators before," he said.

Responding to questions, Trump said that resolving the North Korean issue has taken precedence over all other issues with China, including trade and human rights.

"I think that, frankly, North Korea is maybe more important than trade. Trade is very important. But massive warfare with millions, potentially millions of people being killed? That, as we would say, trumps trade," he said.

"If I can use trade as a method to get China, because I happen to think that China does have reasonably good powers over North Korea. Now, maybe not, you know, ultimate, but pretty good powers. Now, if China can help us with North Korea and can solve that problem that's worth making not as good a trade deal for the United States,” he said.

