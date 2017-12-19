App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessWire News
Dec 18, 2017 12:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

Celebrations in BJP camp in Gujarat

Party supporters gathered in large numbers at the office and distributed sweets among themselves.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Celebrations broke out at the Gujarat BJP headquarters 'Kamalam' in Gandhinagar today as soon as the trends suggested that the ruling party was poised for a victory in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state.

Party supporters gathered in large numbers at the office and distributed sweets among themselves.

On the other hand, only a few people could be seen at the Congress headquarters in Ahmedabad.

The BJP supporters, waiving the saffron flag and donning the party cap, greeted each other over the impending victory of the party which is set to retain power for the sixth term in a row.

"The Congress carried out negative politics and talked about caste. They said development has gone crazy, when in fact people in the opposition party had gone crazy. The people in Gujarat supported development over caste," said a supporter of the ruling party.

He was referring to the Congress' campaign theme "Vikas Gando Thayo Che" (development has gone crazy), ahead of the polls. The BJP had launched a counter drive, titled "I am development, I am Gujarat".

The BJP today appeared to be on its way to retain power in Gujarat for the record sixth time, with trends from 182 Assembly seats giving it a lead in 104 seats while the Congress was following with 72.

The Election Commission figures showed that the NCP was leading in one seat and the Bhartiya Tribal Party of Chottu Vasava in two seats. Three independents were also leading.

tags #BJP. Congress #Gujarat Assembly polls #India #Politics

most popular

After 1,200-point swing, Sensex ends 138 pts up, volatility index down as BJP wins Gujarat

After 1,200-point swing, Sensex ends 138 pts up, volatility index down as BJP wins Gujarat

Gujarat election scare will force BJP to present a populist Budget

Gujarat election scare will force BJP to present a populist Budget

Gujarat Election marks a subtle change in outlook – how to play the change?

Gujarat Election marks a subtle change in outlook – how to play the change?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.