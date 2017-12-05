App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessWire News
Dec 05, 2017 07:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

CCI approves Indus Towers' share transfer to Voda shareholders

According to the Competition Commission of India (CCI), the 12 equity shareholders of Vodafone India had jointly submitted a notice to the regulator for seeking approval.

Fair trade regulator CCI has given its nod to the intra-group transfer of shares of Indus Towers to Vodafone India's shareholders from the telecom operator.

According to the Competition Commission of India (CCI), the 12 equity shareholders of Vodafone India had jointly submitted a notice to the regulator for seeking approval.

The proposed combination is an intra-group transfer of 42 per cent shares of Indus Towers from the telecom operator to the Vodafone India shareholders, in proportion to their shareholding in the firm, as per the notice.

Shareholders of Vodafone India are Al-Amin Investments, Asian Telecommunication Investments (Mauritius), CCII (Mauritius) Inc, Euro Pacific Securities, Vodafone Telecommunications (India), Mobilvest and Prime Metals.

The others are Trans Crystal, Omega Telecom Holdings, Telecom Investments India, Jaykay Finholding (India) and Usha Martin Telematics.

tags #Business #Companies #Telecom

most popular

Shalby Hospitals IPO opens today. Should you subscribe to the issue?

Shalby Hospitals IPO opens today. Should you subscribe to the issue?

Top 15 unloved stocks on D-Street rose up to 38%; are you ignoring them too?

Top 15 unloved stocks on D-Street rose up to 38%; are you ignoring them too?

Salil Parekh takes charge: Will he continue with Vishal Sikka's vision for Infosys?

Salil Parekh takes charge: Will he continue with Vishal Sikka's vision for Infosys?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.