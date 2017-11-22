App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessWire News
Nov 22, 2017 06:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

Board of Sundram Fasteners gets nod to raise up to Rs 500 crore

The proposal was subject to the approval of the shareholders, the company said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Board of Sundram Fasteners Ltd, a TVS Group company, which met today, has given its consent to raise funds upto Rs 500 crore through NCDs, the company said.

"...the Board of Directors of the company at their meeting held today have given their consent to raise funds through issue of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) not exceeding Rs 500 crore on Private Placement basis", the company said in a BSE filing.

The proposal was subject to the approval of the shareholders, it said.

Early this month, the auto component manufacturer had declared financial results for the second quarter ending September 30, 2017.

The city-based company had clocked standalone net profits at Rs 90.43 crore for the second quarter ending September 30, 2017 up by 17.5 per cent over same period of last year. The company had recorded standalone net profit at Rs 76.93 crore during the corresponding period of last year.

For the half-year period ending September 30, 2017 standalone net profit went up by 18.4 per cent to Rs 180.60 crore from Rs 152.48 crore registered during year-ago period. Shares of the company ended at Rs 497.60 apiece up by 1.30 per cent over the previous close in afternoon BSE.

