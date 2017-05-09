Blue Star Q4 net rises over two-fold to Rs 37.17 cr

Air conditioner maker Blue Star has reported over two-fold increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 37.17 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31.

The company had registered a net profit of Rs 15.01 crore in January-March period a year ago.

Its total income during the quarter was at Rs 1,391.10 crore, up 18.08 per cent as against Rs 1,178.07 crore in the same quarter of the preceding fiscal, Blue Star said in a BSE filing.

In a separate filing, Blue Star said board of directors of the company have recommended a dividend of Rs 7.50 per equity share.

Shares of Blue Star today settled 1.42 percent higher at Rs 705.55 apiece on BSE.