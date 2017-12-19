App
Dec 18, 2017 02:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP's poll performance a victory of PM's policies: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

He said the party's performance was a victory of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's policies. "Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh results are a lesson to those who forget political courtesy and indulge in unparliamentary language.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The BJP's performance in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assembly polls are a lesson for those who forget political courtesy and indulge in unparliamentary language, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said today.

He said the party's performance was a victory of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's policies. "Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh results are a lesson to those who forget political courtesy and indulge in unparliamentary language.

Those raising question mark on the Prime Minister will now have to accept his leadership," he told reporters in the Vidhan Bhawan complex here. "We, on behalf of the people of UP congratulate Modiji and Amit Shahji. It's victory of economic reforms. Modi's leadership has established country economically.

Those who raised questions on Gujarat model should now look at the results. It's victory of policies of Modiji," he said.

Attacking the Congress, the chief minister said it lost in Himachal Pradesh, which was considered its stronghold. "We will also win other Congress strongholds. By showing 'janeu' (sacred thread), Rahul Gandhi showed casteist, divisive and despicable thinking," he said, adding that change in Congress leadership is a "positive sign" for the BJP. About UP, he said, "We will win all 80 Lok Sabha seats in 2019 elections in the state.

tags #BJP #Congress #Gujarat Polls #Politics #Yogi Adityanath

