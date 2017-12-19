App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessWire News
Dec 18, 2017 12:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP wins Porbandar, leads in 105 seats in Gujarat polls

According to trends available for all the seats, the BJP was leading in 105 of the total 182 seats while the Congress was ahead in 70 seats.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The first result in the Gujarat polls went to the BJP with Fisheries Minister Babubhai Bokhiriya defeating Congress' Arjun Modhvadia in Porbandar, as the saffron party was set to retain power for a record sixth term.

According to trends available for all the seats, the BJP was leading in 105 of the total 182 seats while the Congress was ahead in 70 seats.

Bokhiriya defeated Modhvadia by a margin of 1,855 votes, according to election officials.

The BJP has won every election since 1995 in the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah. However, it was out of power for a couple of years due to party infighting and rebellion by Shankersinh Vaghela. BJP came back to power in 1998, and has ruled uninterrupted since then.

related news

The Election Commission figures, meanwhile, showed that the NCP was leading in one seat and the Bhartiya Tribal Party of Chottu Vasava in two seats. Besides, three independents were also leading.

To form a government in the state, a party or a coalition needs at least 92 seats in the 182-member Assembly.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, who was earlier trailing after the count of postal ballots, is now leading over Congress' Indranil Rajyaguru in Rajkot West seat.

Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel who was also trailing from Mehsana against Congress candidate Jivabhai Patel earlier, is now leading by a margin of over 5,000 votes.

Congress' Alpesh Thakor is leading in Radhanpur seat against Lavingji Thakor of BJP.

Senior Congress leader Shaktisinh Gohil is trailing against BJP's Virendrasinh Jadeja from Mandvi seat.

State BJP chief Jitu Vaghani is leading over Dilipsinh Gohil of Congress in Bhavnagar West.

Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani, who is contesting as independent from Vadgam seat with Congress's support, is leading against BJP candidate Vijay Chakravarti.

The elections for 182-seat Assembly were held on December 9 and 14, after an acrimonious campaign, which was dominated by a face-off between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

In the 2012 elections, the BJP had won 115 seats while the Congress emerged victorious on 61 seats.

tags #BJP #Congress #Gujarat Polls #India #Politics

most popular

After 1,200-point swing, Sensex ends 138 pts up, volatility index down as BJP wins Gujarat

After 1,200-point swing, Sensex ends 138 pts up, volatility index down as BJP wins Gujarat

Gujarat election scare will force BJP to present a populist Budget

Gujarat election scare will force BJP to present a populist Budget

Gujarat Election marks a subtle change in outlook – how to play the change?

Gujarat Election marks a subtle change in outlook – how to play the change?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.