App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in
Register
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessWire News
Sep 10, 2017 09:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP blatantly communal, behind political vandalism in WB: TMC

The Trinamool Congress on Sunday took a dig at Union Minister Piyush Goyal for his remark that the West Bengal government was indulging in communalism, saying it is the BJP that "flips between blatant communalism" and "political vandalism".

BJP blatantly communal, behind political vandalism in WB: TMC

The Trinamool Congress on Sunday took a dig at Union Minister Piyush Goyal for his remark that the West Bengal government was indulging in communalism, saying it is the BJP that "flips between blatant communalism" and "political vandalism".

"What is Piyush Goyal talking about... In Bengali we have a saying 'chorer mayer boro gola' (mother of thieves shout the loudest). Most communal making the loudest noise," Derek O'Brien, Chief National Spokesperson of TMC, said in a statement.

Slamming the state government, the Railway and Coal Minister had on Saturday said, "In an attempt to appease a section of the society the (Mamata Banerjee) government is trying to stop one community from celebrating its religious festival. This must stop forthwith."

Goyal's comments came in response to a question about the recent remark of state Education Minister Partha Chatterjee that the Centre was trying to saffronise education.

Banerjee had announced last month that there would not be any immersion of Goddess Durga's idol on October 1, the scheduled day of Muharram. Immersion will resume on October 2.

tags #Business #Current Affairs

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.