Bill to regularise unauthorised construction of houses in govt land tabled in Karnataka assembly    

A bill aimed at facilitating the regularisation of unauthorised construction of houses on government land in unrecorded habitations was tabled in the Karnataka assembly on Monday.

The Karnataka Land Revenue (Third Amendment) Bill, 2017 was introduced by Revenue Minister Kagodu Thimmappa to further amend the Karnataka Land Revenue Act, 1964.

The bill in its statement of objects and reasons states that it is considered necessary to amend the act of 1964 by inserting section 94D to facilitate the regularisation of unauthorised construction of dwelling houses along with the land belonging to the government in unrecorded habitations like Lambani Tanda, Gollarahatti, Vaddarahatti, Kurubarahatti, Nayakarahatti, Majare Grama, Hadi, Doddi and Palya.

Also covered are any other group of houses identified as such by the government falling within a existing revenue village or to be amalgamated or converted into a village subject to such conditions as may be prescribed, it said.