App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GEStepAhead
  • GrowMyMoney
  • Prosperity Hub
  • World Environment Day
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessWire News
Jun 05, 2017 02:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

BHEL proposes 79% dividend for FY'17, highest in 3 years

"Significantly, not only is this four times the dividend paid (20 per cent) in the previous year but also the highest to be paid by the company in the last three years," BHEL said in a statement today.

BHEL proposes 79% dividend for FY'17, highest in 3 years

State-run power equipment maker BHEL has proposed an equity dividend of 79 per cent, including 40 per cent interim dividend paid earlier, for 2016-17.

"Significantly, not only is this four times the dividend paid (20 per cent) in the previous year but also the highest to be paid by the company in the last three years," BHEL said in a statement today.

With this, the company said, it has maintained its impeccable track record of rewarding investors by paying dividends uninterruptedly for four decades without a break. In 2016-17, BHEL has achieved double digit growth in its topline and bounced back into profit, it said.

During the year, the company recorded a turnover of Rs 28,840 crore, up 11 per cent over the previous year, after reversing the trend of negative topline growth in the last three years.

The company also returned to profitability with a Profit Before Tax (PBT) of Rs 628 crore in the fiscal, compared to a loss of Rs 1,164 crore (IND-AS restated) in 2015-16.

The Net Profit (PAT) stood at Rs 496 crore in 2016-17, against a net loss of Rs 710 crore (IND-AS restated) in the previous year.

tags #BHEL #Business

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.