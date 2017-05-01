App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessWire news
May 01, 2017 06:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bharat Financial posts Rs 235 crore loss for Q4, weighs merger

Micro lender Bharat Financial Inclusion today reported a net loss of Rs 234.92 crore for the quarter ended on March 31, 2017, mainly due to write offs of Rs 334.56 crore. Bharat Financial, formerly SKS Microfinance, had made a net profit of Rs 84.47 crore during the corresponding January-March quarter of 2015-16.

Bharat Financial posts Rs 235 crore loss for Q4, weighs merger

Micro lender Bharat Financial Inclusion today reported a net loss of Rs 234.92 crore for the quarter ended on March 31, 2017, mainly due to write offs of Rs 334.56 crore. Bharat Financial, formerly SKS Microfinance, had made a net profit of Rs 84.47 crore during the corresponding January-March quarter of 2015-16.

At the board meeting held today, the company said it was authorised to "appoint consultants, advisers as well as bankers to map and evaluate strategic options including induction of strategic investors, strategic alliance, merger with or acquisition of a bank/financial institution."

The announcement holds significance against the backdrop of speculations of its merger or acquisition with/by mid-sized private lender IndusInd Bank. IndusInd Bank earlier in March had hinted that it was in talks with various entities, including Bharat Financial, to expand business.

"... in the changing landscape of micro finance sector in the country, the company continues to explore a range of strategic options," Bharat Financial said in a filing.

Bharat Financial's total income during the March quarter of 2016-17 was at Rs 409.31 crore, up from Rs 370.31 crore in the same period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing.

There were write offs to the tune of Rs 334.56 crore during the quarter, sharply up from Rs 13.92 crore a year ago. Expenses related to employee benefits and finance costs were also higher in the quarter compared to the same in the year-ago quarter.

The firm has been taking technology initiatives and in- house solutions, last mile cashless transaction points to expand products and services, it said. Bharat Financial said it has completed a successful pilot project to scale up coverage.

tags #Bharat Financial Inclusion #earnings #micro-finance #net loss #Results

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.