App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessWire News
May 12, 2017 10:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

BankBazaar to invest Rs 15 crore in international business

Financial marketplace BankBazaar today said it will invest Rs 15 crore in international business to boost brand awareness and business development in Singapore and Malaysia.

BankBazaar to invest Rs 15 crore in international business

Financial marketplace BankBazaar today said it will invest Rs 15 crore in international business to boost brand awareness and business development in Singapore and Malaysia.

The company is increasing its investment in Singapore with an additional Rs 10 crore investment in its subsidiary and will also invest Rs 5 crore in its Malaysian arm towards the end of the year, it said in a statement.

BankBazaar entered the Singapore market in early 2016 with an initial outlay of Rs 1 crore, which was followed by a Rs 5 crore investment in September last year.

"International markets like Singapore or Malaysia are showing positive signs for a business like ours. We are able to scale across these countries today without having to spend on technology resources. Hence, it makes a lot of business sense to invest in business development in what we see as very promising markets," BankBazaar CEO Adhil Shetty said.

The company is expecting almost 20 per cent of the total revenue coming from international subsidiaries by 2020.

"The Singapore arm has already started generating revenue. We see a huge potential here, and so do our partners. We already have a few partners on board and are in talks with many more to increase this number," Shetty said.

It is also exploring opportunities in other Asian and Middle Eastern markets including the UAE, the Philippines and Indonesia.

tags #Business #Companies

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.