App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Travel Café
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessWire-news
Apr 05, 2017 10:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bajaj Finance lowers cap for fixed deposits, offers higher returns

The company will offer an annual cumulative interest rate of 8.05 per cent for a tenor of 36-60 months on the reduced amount, Bajaj Finance said in a statement.

Bajaj Finance lowers cap for fixed deposits, offers higher returns

Bajaj Finance, the lending and investment arm of Bajaj Finserv, has lowered the minimum cap for fixed deposits to Rs 25,000 to attract retail investors.

The company will offer an annual cumulative interest rate of 8.05 per cent for a tenor of 36-60 months on the reduced amount, Bajaj Finance said in a statement.

Earlier, for depositors in the National Capital Region and Greater Mumbai, the minimum deposit amount was Rs 75,000 and for rest of India was Rs 50,000, it said.

The new minimum cap of Rs 25,000 will be applicable across the country with immediate effect, it added.

This will also address the saving needs of mass retail category that are looking for assured returns with a credible savings instrument, it said.

This will also allow small depositors to generate higher returns through traditional savings product, it said.

tags #Bajaj Finance #Bajaj Finserv #Business #fixed deposits #News

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.