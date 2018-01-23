Bajaj Auto launches 2018 version of Avenger range

Bajaj has silently launched two new variants of its popular models CT 100 and Platina

Bajaj Auto today said it has launched the 2018 version of its Avenger range in Cruise 220 and Street 220 variants priced at Rs 93,466 (ex-showroom Delhi).

Both the 220 cc models get all-new LED DRL (daytime running lights) headlamps, visors, digital consoles and graphics, Bajaj Auto said in a statement.

Besides, these come with a completely revised tail fender and an all new halo-effect tail lamp, it added.

"The 2018 Avengers break new ground in the evolution of this style," Bajaj Auto President – Motorcycles Business Eric Vas said.