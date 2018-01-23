App
Jan 23, 2018 09:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bajaj Auto launches 2018 version of Avenger range

Both the 220 cc models get all-new LED DRL (daytime running lights) headlamps, visors, digital consoles and graphics, Bajaj Auto said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Bajaj Auto today said it has launched the 2018 version of its Avenger range in Cruise 220 and Street 220 variants priced at Rs 93,466 (ex-showroom Delhi).

Both the 220 cc models get all-new LED DRL (daytime running lights) headlamps, visors, digital consoles and graphics, Bajaj Auto said in a statement.

Besides, these come with a completely revised tail fender and an all new halo-effect tail lamp, it added.

"The 2018 Avengers break new ground in the evolution of this style," Bajaj Auto President – Motorcycles Business Eric Vas said.

 

tags #Bajaj Auto #Business #Companies

