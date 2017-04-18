App
Apr 18, 2017 10:17 AM IST | Source: PTI

ALTBalaji joins hands with Airtel Payments Bank

"Convenient digital payments over mobile are an integral part of India's growing digital ecosystem and we are delighted to partner ALTBalaji to offer customers the convenience of making quick and secure cashless payments through Airtel Payments Bank," Airtel Payments Bank MD and CEO Shashi Arora said.

ALTBalaji, the digital platform from Balaji Telefilms, has joined hands with Airtel Payments Bank to provide wallet services via Airtel Money to consumers.

