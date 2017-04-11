App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessWire-news
Apr 08, 2017 02:14 PM IST | Source: PTI

Airline body FIA revokes flying ban on Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad

Jet Airways, SpiceJet, GoAir and IndiGo make up the grouping whose decision came a day after Air India lifted the flying ban imposed on the Lok Sabha member.

Airline body FIA revokes flying ban on Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad

The Federation of Indian Airlines, comprising four leading private carriers, today revoked the flying ban imposed on Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad.

Jet Airways, SpiceJet, GoAir and IndiGo make up the grouping whose decision came a day after Air India lifted the flying ban imposed on the Lok Sabha member.

An FIA source said the federation has lifted the flying ban imposed on Gaikwad following Air India's decision on the same.

On March 24, Air India barred Gaikwad from flying with it after he assaulted a staffer at the Delhi airport. Following suit, the FIA barred the Lok Sabha member from flying.

On Friday, sources had said the Civil Aviation Ministry asked Air India as well as other airlines to lift the ban imposed on Gaikwad citing the "undertaking of good conduct" given by him.

