AIADMK factions using 'two leaves' symbol: EC not impressed

The warring factions of the AIADMK today faced the ire of the Election Commission for using the "two leaves" symbol of the party frozen by it.

The Commission conveyed its "displeasure" to the V K Sasikala and O Panneerselvam factions and advised them not to repeat "such acts" in future.

Recently, the Commission had frozen the AIADMK and its party symbol "two leaves" through an interim order following dispute between the two factions.

As per the interim order, the two sides cannot use the name AIADMK or its poll symbol for the April 12 R K Nagar assembly bypoll which was necessitated due to the demise of J Jayalalithaa.

It had allocated the party symbol "Hat" to All India Anna Dravid Munnetra Khazagam -- AIADMK (Amma). The other faction named All India Anna Dravid Munnetra Khazagam -- AIADMK (Puratchi Thalaivi Amma), was allotted the symbol "Electric Pole".

The Commission had received a number of complaints. AIADMK (Puratchi Thalaivi Amma) has put posters and uploaded social media messages showing party symbol electric pole superimposed on the two leaves symbol.

It has also come to the notice of the Commission that the other faction AIADMK (Amma) has continued to use the two leaves symbol in its official website and in other party papers.

Both the parties were issued show cause notices as their acts were violative of the Model Code of Conduct. Their replies were also found unsatisfactory.

Both the groups have now been directed to remove the two leaves symbol from all its official website and social media accounts by tomorrow evening.